Swimming

Shamokin at North Schuylkill, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Line Mountain at Halifax, 7 p.m.

Montoursville at Danville, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Shamokin at Montoursville, 7:15 p.m.

Milton at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Schuylkill Haven at Lourdes Regional

Hanover at Susquehanna, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Greenwood at Line Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Upper Dauphin at Susquenita, 7:30 p.m.

Millersburg at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

East Juniata at Newport, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Wrestling

Line Mountain, Warrior Run at King of the Mountain, Central Mountain, 11 a.m.

Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College, 10:30 a.m.

Gerald Greenly Novice Tournament, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Swimming

Bloomsburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Northumberland Christian at Belleville Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Schuylkill Haven

Central Columbia at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata Christian at Grace Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Line Mountain, Mifflinburg, Towanda at Muncy Tournament, 6 p.m.

Shikellamy at Minersville, 7:30 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at Belleville Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.

Susquenita at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

East Juniata at Newport, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata Christian at Grace Prep, 7:30 p.m.,

