Local
SCHEDULE
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Swimming
Shamokin at North Schuylkill, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Line Mountain at Halifax, 7 p.m.
Montoursville at Danville, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Shamokin at Montoursville, 7:15 p.m.
Milton at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Schuylkill Haven at Lourdes Regional
Hanover at Susquehanna, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Greenwood at Line Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Upper Dauphin at Susquenita, 7:30 p.m.
Millersburg at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
East Juniata at Newport, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Wrestling
Line Mountain, Warrior Run at King of the Mountain, Central Mountain, 11 a.m.
Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College, 10:30 a.m.
Gerald Greenly Novice Tournament, 6 p.m.
Bowling
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Swimming
Bloomsburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Northumberland Christian at Belleville Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Schuylkill Haven
Central Columbia at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata Christian at Grace Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Line Mountain, Mifflinburg, Towanda at Muncy Tournament, 6 p.m.
Shikellamy at Minersville, 7:30 p.m.
Northumberland Christian at Belleville Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.
Susquenita at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
East Juniata at Newport, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata Christian at Grace Prep, 7:30 p.m.,