SCHEDULE

TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Unified Bocce

Mount Carmel at Shikellamy, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Shikellamy at Line Mountain, 7 p.m.

Danville at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Line Mountain at Halifax, 6 p.m.

Millville at Northumberland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Williamsport, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Southern Columbia

East Juniata at Juniata 7:15 p.m.

Upper Dauphin at Millersburg

Girls basketball

Tri-Valley at Lourdes Regional

COLLEGE

Women’s basketball

Northwestern at Penn State, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Bowling

Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Boys basketball

Shikellamy at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata Christianm at Meadowbrook Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Mount Carmel, 7:30

Lourdes Regional at Tri-Valley

Girls basketball

Juniata Mennonite at Meadowbrook Christian, 6 p.m.

Line Mountain at Halifax, 7:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Upper Dauphin at St. Joseph’s, 7:30 p.m.

Susquenita at Millersburg, 7;15 p.m.

Newport at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.

East Juniata at Juniata, 7;30 p.m

COLLEGE

Wrestling

Columbia at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Ohio State, 7 p.m.

