SCHEDULE
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Unified Bocce
Mount Carmel at Shikellamy, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Shikellamy at Line Mountain, 7 p.m.
Danville at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Line Mountain at Halifax, 6 p.m.
Millville at Northumberland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Williamsport, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Southern Columbia
East Juniata at Juniata 7:15 p.m.
Upper Dauphin at Millersburg
Girls basketball
Tri-Valley at Lourdes Regional
COLLEGE
Women’s basketball
Northwestern at Penn State, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Bowling
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Boys basketball
Shikellamy at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata Christianm at Meadowbrook Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Annville-Cleona at Mount Carmel, 7:30
Lourdes Regional at Tri-Valley
Girls basketball
Juniata Mennonite at Meadowbrook Christian, 6 p.m.
Line Mountain at Halifax, 7:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.
Upper Dauphin at St. Joseph’s, 7:30 p.m.
Susquenita at Millersburg, 7;15 p.m.
Newport at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.
East Juniata at Juniata, 7;30 p.m
COLLEGE
Wrestling
Columbia at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Penn State at Ohio State, 7 p.m.