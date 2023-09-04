Local schedule
SCHEDULE
TODAY
High School
Golf
Lourdes Regional at Tamaqua, 2 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montgomery, 2 p.m.
Milton at Sugar Valley Rural Area, 3:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Susquenita at Line Mountain, TBD
Millersburg at Saint Joseph's, 3:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook Christian at Walnut Street Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Juniata Christian at Norry Christian, 5:15 p.m.
East Juniata at Greenwood, 6:20 p.m.
Central Columbia at Milton, 7 p.m.
Shikellamy at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Juniata Christian at Norry Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Millersburg at Saint Joseph's, 5 p.m.
Midd-West at Danville, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Central Mountain at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.
Shikellamy at Williamsport, 4 p.m.
Cross-country
Danville at Loyalsock, 4:15 p.m.
Hughesville, Shikellamy, Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 4:15 p.m.
Shamokin, Southern Columbia, Williamsport at Central Columbia, 4:15 p.m.
Bloomsburg, Milton, Selinsgrove at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore, Montoursville, Mount Carmel at Mifflinburg, 5 p.m.
Field hockey
Shikellamy at Wyoming Valley West, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Lehman at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Muncy at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Southern Columbia, 5 p.m.
East Juniata at Susquenita, 6 p.m.
Greenwood at Newport, 7:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Danville at Shamokin, 5:30 p.m.
East Juniata at Sugar Valley Rural Charter, 5:30 p.m.
Upper Dauphin at Halifax, 6:30 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Jim Thorpe, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Men's soccer
Haverford College at Susquehanna, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
High School
Golf
Danville at Mifflinburg, 3:30 p.m.
Milton at Shikellamy, 3:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Warrior Run, 3:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Williamsport, 3:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Central Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Central Columbia, 3:30 p.m.
Cross-country
Upper Dauphin at Saint Joseph's, 4 p.m.
Greenwood at Saint Joseph's, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Warrior Run at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Millersburg at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Valley at Lourdes Regional, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Midd-West at Sugar Valley Rural Charter, 5:30 p.m.
Mount Calvary Christian at Millersburg, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Lewisburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
Field hockey
Dickinson College at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.