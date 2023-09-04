Local schedule

SCHEDULE

TODAY

High School

Golf

Lourdes Regional at Tamaqua, 2 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montgomery, 2 p.m.

Milton at Sugar Valley Rural Area, 3:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Susquenita at Line Mountain, TBD

Millersburg at Saint Joseph's, 3:30 p.m.

Meadowbrook Christian at Walnut Street Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Juniata Christian at Norry Christian, 5:15 p.m.

East Juniata at Greenwood, 6:20 p.m.

Central Columbia at Milton, 7 p.m.

Shikellamy at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Juniata Christian at Norry Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Millersburg at Saint Joseph's, 5 p.m.

Midd-West at Danville, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Central Mountain at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.

Shikellamy at Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Cross-country

Danville at Loyalsock, 4:15 p.m.

Hughesville, Shikellamy, Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 4:15 p.m.

Shamokin, Southern Columbia, Williamsport at Central Columbia, 4:15 p.m.

Bloomsburg, Milton, Selinsgrove at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore, Montoursville, Mount Carmel at Mifflinburg, 5 p.m.

Field hockey

Shikellamy at Wyoming Valley West, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Lehman at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Muncy at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Southern Columbia, 5 p.m.

East Juniata at Susquenita, 6 p.m.

Greenwood at Newport, 7:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Danville at Shamokin, 5:30 p.m.

East Juniata at Sugar Valley Rural Charter, 5:30 p.m.

Upper Dauphin at Halifax, 6:30 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Jim Thorpe, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men's soccer

Haverford College at Susquehanna, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School

Golf

Danville at Mifflinburg, 3:30 p.m.

Milton at Shikellamy, 3:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Warrior Run, 3:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Williamsport, 3:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Central Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Central Columbia, 3:30 p.m.

Cross-country

Upper Dauphin at Saint Joseph's, 4 p.m.

Greenwood at Saint Joseph's, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Warrior Run at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Millersburg at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-Valley at Lourdes Regional, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Midd-West at Sugar Valley Rural Charter, 5:30 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian at Millersburg, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Lewisburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

Field hockey

Dickinson College at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.

