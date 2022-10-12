Local schedule

TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Field hockey

Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

East Juniata at Muncy, 4 p.m.

Danville at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Juniata Christian at Christian School of York, 3 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.

East Juniata at Line Mountain, 4 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Minersville, 4:15 p.m.

Central Columbia at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Williams Valley at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Danville at Milton, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Camp Hill at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Juniata Christian at Christian School of York, 4:30 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at Mount Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Tri-Valley, 6:15 p.m.

Greenwood at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

East Juniata at Millersburg, 5:30 p.m.

Pine Grove at Lourdes Regional, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls soccer

Meadowbrook Christian at Juniata Christian, 3 p.m.

Boys soccer

Greenwood at Line Mountain, 4 p.m.

Meadowbrook Christian at Juniata Christian, 4:45 p.m.

Football

Shamokin at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Milton, 7 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

James Buchanan at Line Mountain, 7 p.m.

Berwick at Danville, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

Cross-country

Bucknell at Fordham Invitational, 10 a.m.

Women's volleyball

Susquehanna vs Nebraska Wesleyan University (at Trinity University {Texas}), 4:45 p.m.

Field hockey

Penn State at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Men's soccer

Bucknell at Army, 6 p.m.

