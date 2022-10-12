Local schedule
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Field hockey
Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
East Juniata at Muncy, 4 p.m.
Danville at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Juniata Christian at Christian School of York, 3 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.
East Juniata at Line Mountain, 4 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Minersville, 4:15 p.m.
Central Columbia at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Williams Valley at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Danville at Milton, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Camp Hill at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Juniata Christian at Christian School of York, 4:30 p.m.
Northumberland Christian at Mount Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Tri-Valley, 6:15 p.m.
Greenwood at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
East Juniata at Millersburg, 5:30 p.m.
Pine Grove at Lourdes Regional, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook Christian at Juniata Christian, 3 p.m.
Boys soccer
Greenwood at Line Mountain, 4 p.m.
Meadowbrook Christian at Juniata Christian, 4:45 p.m.
Football
Shamokin at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Milton, 7 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
James Buchanan at Line Mountain, 7 p.m.
Berwick at Danville, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
Cross-country
Bucknell at Fordham Invitational, 10 a.m.
Women's volleyball
Susquehanna vs Nebraska Wesleyan University (at Trinity University {Texas}), 4:45 p.m.
Field hockey
Penn State at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Men's soccer
Bucknell at Army, 6 p.m.