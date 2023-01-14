Local schedule

SCHEDULE

TODAY

COLLEGE

Wrestling

Bucknell at American, 1 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Susquehanna vs University of Scranton (at The Palestra), 2:30 p.m.

Men's tennis

Bucknell vs. Southern Miss, at Fort Myers, Fla. 2 p.m.

 

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys basketball

Line Mountain at Juniata, 6 p.m.

Greenwood at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Marian Catholic

St. Joseph's Catholic at Millersburg, 7:30 p.m.

East Juniata at Susquehanita, 7:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7 p.m

Girls basketball

Shamokin at Troy, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Lourdes Regional

Tags

Trending Video