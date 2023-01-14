Local schedule
SCHEDULE
TODAY
COLLEGE
Wrestling
Bucknell at American, 1 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Susquehanna vs University of Scranton (at The Palestra), 2:30 p.m.
Men's tennis
Bucknell vs. Southern Miss, at Fort Myers, Fla. 2 p.m.
MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball
Line Mountain at Juniata, 6 p.m.
Greenwood at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Marian Catholic
St. Joseph's Catholic at Millersburg, 7:30 p.m.
East Juniata at Susquehanita, 7:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7 p.m
Girls basketball
Shamokin at Troy, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Lourdes Regional