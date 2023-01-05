LOCAL
SCHEDULE
HIGH SCHOOL
Bowling
Mifflin County at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Danville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Swimming
Central Columbia, Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Lewisburg at Wellsboro, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
Line Mountain at Millersburg, 6 p.m.
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata at East Juniata, 7:30 p;m.
Gillingham Charter at Juniata Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Jersey Shore at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Northumberland Christian at St. John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.
Williams Valley at Lourdes Regional
Hughesville at Southern Columbia
Newport at Juniata Christian, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE
Wrestling
Bucknell at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Wrestling
Lewisburg at Coudersport Duals, 9 a.m.
Milton vs Cedar Duals, at Lebanon HS, 9 a.m.
Danville at Matness at the MACC, Montgomery HS), 9 a.m.
Jersey Shore, Shikellamy, Williamsport at Central Mountain Quad Meet, 10 a.m.
Warrior Run at Muncy, 7 p.m.
Selinsgrove, Halifax at Line Mountain Duals, 9 a.m.
Boys basketball
Shamokin at Shikellamy, 1:30 p.m.
Johnstown Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Lourdes Regional, 4 p.m.
Milton at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Danville at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Lebanon at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Milton at Selinsgrove, 2 p.m.
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.
Girls basketball
Johnstown Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, Noon
East Juniata at Midd-West, 2 p.m.
Lewisburg at Lourdes Regional, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Women’s basketball
Susquehanna at Drew University, 2 p.m.
Purdue at Penn State, 2 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Susquehanna at Drew University, 4 p.m.