HIGH SCHOOL

Bowling

Mifflin County at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Danville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Swimming

Central Columbia, Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Lewisburg at Wellsboro, 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

Line Mountain at Millersburg, 6 p.m.

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata at East Juniata, 7:30 p;m.

Gillingham Charter at Juniata Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Jersey Shore at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at St. John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.

Williams Valley at Lourdes Regional

Hughesville at Southern Columbia

Newport at Juniata Christian, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

Wrestling

Bucknell at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Wrestling

Lewisburg at Coudersport Duals, 9 a.m.

Milton vs Cedar Duals, at Lebanon HS, 9 a.m.

Danville at Matness at the MACC, Montgomery HS), 9 a.m.

Jersey Shore, Shikellamy, Williamsport at Central Mountain Quad Meet, 10 a.m.

Warrior Run at Muncy, 7 p.m.

Selinsgrove, Halifax at Line Mountain Duals, 9 a.m.

Boys basketball

Shamokin at Shikellamy, 1:30 p.m.

Johnstown Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Lourdes Regional, 4 p.m.

Milton at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Danville at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Upper Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Milton at Selinsgrove, 2 p.m.

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.

Girls basketball

Johnstown Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, Noon

East Juniata at Midd-West, 2 p.m.

Lewisburg at Lourdes Regional, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Women’s basketball

Susquehanna at Drew University, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Penn State, 2 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Susquehanna at Drew University, 4 p.m.

