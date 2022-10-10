local sports

SCHEDULE

TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls tennis

District 4 Team tournament

Danville at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.

Montgomery at Cowanesque Valley, 4 p.m.

Lewisburg at South Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Southern Columbia at Loyalsock, TBA

Columbia County Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 3 p.m.

Grace Prep at Northumberland Christian, 3 p.m.

Belleville Mennonite at Juniata Christian, 3 p.m.

Lewisburg at Danville, 4 p.m.

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Shamokin at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.

Nativity BVM at Lourdes Regional, 5 p.m.

Millersburg at East Juniata, 6:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Central Mountain at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Milton, 7 p.m.

Cross-country

Greenwood at St. Joseph's (Girls Only), TBA

Central Columbia, Hughesville, Loyalsock, Midd-West at Montoursville, 4:15 p.m.

Danville, Mifflinburg, Milton, Shamokin at Lewisburg, Boys at 5 p.m., Girls at 5:45 p.m.

Central Mountain, Jersey Shore, Shikellamy, Williamsport at Selinsgrove, Boys at 5 p.m., Girls at 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Columbia County Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Grace Prep at Northumberland Christian, 4:45 p.m.

Belleville Mennonite at Juniata Christian, 4:45 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Midd-West at Sugar Valley Rural Charter, 5:30 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Pottsville, 6:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Southern Columbia at Central Columbia, 5:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men's Golf

Bucknell Invitational, All Day Event

TODAY

Girls tennis

District 4 Team tournament

Danville-Loyalsock winner vs. Jersey Shore, at Williamsport HS, 4 p.m.

Montoursville at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Montgomery-Cowanesque Valley winner at Bucktail, 4 p.m.

South Williamsport-Lewisburg winner at Hughesville, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Loyalsock at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Danville at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.

Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Greenwood at Juniata, 4 p.m.

Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Marian Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Millersburg at East Juniata, 6:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Williamsport, 7 p.m.

Central Mountain at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

East Juniata at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Shikellamy at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Greenwood at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Midd-West at Loyalsock, 5:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Line Mountain at St. Joseph's, 4 p.m.

East Juniata at Bishop Carroll, 5:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

Women's soccer

Loyola (Maryland) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Susquehanna at Juniata College, 7 p.m.

Men's soccer

Susquehanna at Penn College, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Juniata College at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.

