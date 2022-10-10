local sports
SCHEDULE
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls tennis
District 4 Team tournament
Danville at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.
Montgomery at Cowanesque Valley, 4 p.m.
Lewisburg at South Williamsport, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Southern Columbia at Loyalsock, TBA
Columbia County Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 3 p.m.
Grace Prep at Northumberland Christian, 3 p.m.
Belleville Mennonite at Juniata Christian, 3 p.m.
Lewisburg at Danville, 4 p.m.
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Shamokin at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.
Nativity BVM at Lourdes Regional, 5 p.m.
Millersburg at East Juniata, 6:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Central Mountain at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Milton, 7 p.m.
Cross-country
Greenwood at St. Joseph's (Girls Only), TBA
Central Columbia, Hughesville, Loyalsock, Midd-West at Montoursville, 4:15 p.m.
Danville, Mifflinburg, Milton, Shamokin at Lewisburg, Boys at 5 p.m., Girls at 5:45 p.m.
Central Mountain, Jersey Shore, Shikellamy, Williamsport at Selinsgrove, Boys at 5 p.m., Girls at 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Columbia County Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Grace Prep at Northumberland Christian, 4:45 p.m.
Belleville Mennonite at Juniata Christian, 4:45 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Midd-West at Sugar Valley Rural Charter, 5:30 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Pottsville, 6:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Southern Columbia at Central Columbia, 5:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
Men's Golf
Bucknell Invitational, All Day Event
TODAY
Girls tennis
District 4 Team tournament
Danville-Loyalsock winner vs. Jersey Shore, at Williamsport HS, 4 p.m.
Montoursville at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Montgomery-Cowanesque Valley winner at Bucktail, 4 p.m.
South Williamsport-Lewisburg winner at Hughesville, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Loyalsock at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Danville at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.
Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Greenwood at Juniata, 4 p.m.
Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Marian Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Millersburg at East Juniata, 6:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Williamsport, 7 p.m.
Central Mountain at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
East Juniata at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Shikellamy at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Greenwood at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Midd-West at Loyalsock, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Line Mountain at St. Joseph's, 4 p.m.
East Juniata at Bishop Carroll, 5:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
Women's soccer
Loyola (Maryland) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Susquehanna at Juniata College, 7 p.m.
Men's soccer
Susquehanna at Penn College, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Juniata College at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.