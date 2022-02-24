MIDDLEBURG — The Pennsylvania Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will hold a Local Work Group meeting on Tuesday, March 1, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Snyder County Conservation District, 10541 Route 522, Middleburg.
Local Work Groups were established to provide recommendations to NRCS on local natural resource priorities and criteria for conservation activities and programs. NRCS works with landowners through conservation planning and assistance designed to benefit the soil, water, air, plants and animals that result in productive lands and healthy ecosystems. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
Originally, Local Work Group participation was limited to government representatives; however, participation is now open to all interested persons. Agricultural producers, owners/operators of nonindustrial private forest land, professionals representing agricultural and natural resources interests, and individuals representing disciplines in soil, water, wetland, plant, forestry, and wildlife sciences who are familiar with agriculture and natural resources issues in the local community are all invited to attend.
At the meeting, information will be presented about the current conditions of natural resources and dominant land uses in Snyder County. Participants will be provided an opportunity to help identify natural resource concerns and goals, examine new conservation opportunities, and prioritize areas where conservation efforts are most needed. All are welcome to attend. Your participation will help plan for the protection and proper management of the area’s natural resources for years to come. Those who cannot attend but would like to offer input; or if you have disability or special need, and require an accommodation, contact Brandon Ford, District Conservationist, at 570-600-4028 or by email at brandon.ford@usda.gov.
— THE DAILY ITEM