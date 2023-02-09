LOCAL

SCHEDULE

TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

PIAA Team Duals at

Giant Center

Class 3A

Shikellamy vs. TBA

Class 2A

Warrior Run vs. West Perry, 9 a.m.

Bowling

Midd-West at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Danville at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball

Northumberland Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 6 p.m.

Line Mountain at St. John Neumann, 6 p.m.

Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Northumberland Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata Christian at Walnut Street, Christian,6 p.m.

Huntingdon at East Juniata, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

Softball

Bucknell, George Washington University at University of South Carolina-Upstate (Upstate Classic), 9 a.m., 1 p.m.

Men's tennis

Bucknell at Saint Francis (PA), 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Track & Field

River Hawk Friday Night Showdown, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

PIAA Team Duals at

Giant Center

Class 3A

Shikellamy vs. TBA

Class 2A

Warrior Run vs. BA

Swimming

Lewisburg, Montoursville, Shamokin at Williamsport Invitational, 10 a.m.

Bowling

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.

Boys basketball

Shikellamy at Berwick, 7:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at North Schuylkill, 1 p.m.

Girls basketball

Milton at Troy, 3:15 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Mifflinburg, 3:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Track & Field

Bucknell at Big Apple Classic (at Staten Island, NY), TBD

Men’s basketball

Colgate at Bucknell, Noon

Penn State at Maryland, Noon

Catholic University at Susquehanna, 4 p.m.

Women's lacrosse

Bucknell at Penn State, Noon

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Catholic University at Susquehanna, 2 p.m.

Men's lacrosse

Robert Morris at Bucknell, 3 p.m.

Women's Water Polo

Michigan, Saint Francis (PA) at Bucknell Invitational, TBA

Softball

Bucknell, University of Maine at University of South Carolina-Ups

