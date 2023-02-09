LOCAL
SCHEDULE
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
PIAA Team Duals at
Giant Center
Class 3A
Shikellamy vs. TBA
Class 2A
Warrior Run vs. West Perry, 9 a.m.
Bowling
Midd-West at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Danville at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball
Northumberland Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 6 p.m.
Line Mountain at St. John Neumann, 6 p.m.
Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Northumberland Christian at Meadowbrook Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata Christian at Walnut Street, Christian,6 p.m.
Huntingdon at East Juniata, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
Softball
Bucknell, George Washington University at University of South Carolina-Upstate (Upstate Classic), 9 a.m., 1 p.m.
Men's tennis
Bucknell at Saint Francis (PA), 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Penn State at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Track & Field
River Hawk Friday Night Showdown, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
PIAA Team Duals at
Giant Center
Class 3A
Shikellamy vs. TBA
Class 2A
Warrior Run vs. BA
Swimming
Lewisburg, Montoursville, Shamokin at Williamsport Invitational, 10 a.m.
Bowling
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.
Boys basketball
Shikellamy at Berwick, 7:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at North Schuylkill, 1 p.m.
Girls basketball
Milton at Troy, 3:15 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Mifflinburg, 3:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
Track & Field
Bucknell at Big Apple Classic (at Staten Island, NY), TBD
Men’s basketball
Colgate at Bucknell, Noon
Penn State at Maryland, Noon
Catholic University at Susquehanna, 4 p.m.
Women's lacrosse
Bucknell at Penn State, Noon
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Catholic University at Susquehanna, 2 p.m.
Men's lacrosse
Robert Morris at Bucknell, 3 p.m.
Women's Water Polo
Michigan, Saint Francis (PA) at Bucknell Invitational, TBA
Softball
Bucknell, University of Maine at University of South Carolina-Ups