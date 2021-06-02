Lois Ann Batdorf, of Richfield and formerly of Herndon, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
She was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Sunbury, to Daniel and Goldie Conrad. She was married to Kurvin Batdorf, who preceded her in death.
After raising her family, Lois worked at Creative Playthings and SUN Home Nursing.
Lois loved spending time with her family and many friends. She always looked at life as a glass half full, and was an example of kindness and grace to those who knew her. She was known for her wit and humor and always had a spirit of encouragement towards others.
Lois is survived by one son and two daughters, Kirby and wife Beverly of Richfield, Kathy Batdorf of Wilmington, Del., and Kris Latsha and husband Carey of Selinsgrove; 10 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideon's International, 1776 Industrial Blvd., Lewisburg, PA 17837 or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
A celebration of life service will be held at the convenience of the family. The exact time and place is yet to be determined.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, Trevorton is assisting the family with arrangements.