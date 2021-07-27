Lois C. Miller, 86, of Shamokin Dam, went home to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born Dec. 11, 1934, in Hazleton. Lois was the last member of her family; she was the only child of William C. and Ethel L. (Kline) Miller.
Lois discovered her love of teaching in the Hazleton School District, graduating in 1952.
Penn State presented her a bachelor of science degree in secondary education in 1956 and a master of education degree in 1960 with a major in counseling. She began her teaching career in 1956 in Selinsgrove Jr./Sr. High retiring in 1993 after moving to the middle school where she was a team leader. Her passion for teaching continued in the role of Field Supervisor in the Teacher Intern Program at Susquehanna University for 10 years.
Her professional organizations included PSEA, NEA, SEA, PSAR as well as Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International.
Lois was proud to serve as Social Studies Chair but most proud to have been listed in “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers” chosen by “Best Students” and having the opportunity to touch the lives of young people.
Another passion was music. Lois played piano, organ, trumpet, and French horn. She served as choir director for 55 years at the Shamokin Dam United Methodist Church, sang with the Melodaires gospel quartet and was a soloist at weddings, funerals, and churches in the area.
A third passion — Boston Terriers. Lois owned and loved this American bred pedigree from childhood until recently. Friends showered, and Lois proudly displayed pictures, pillows, ceramics, purses, and wallets with Boston images.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Shamokin Dam United Methodist Church, 3603 N. Old Trail, Shamokin Dam, with Pastor Earl Burkholder officiating.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, in the Hazleton Cemetery, 120 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Lois to her church.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.