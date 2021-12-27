Lois E. (Edmundson) Berger, 92, of Milton, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Akron, Ohio, on May 2, 1929, and moved to western North Carolina with her family at an early age. She was the daughter of the late Julius Earl and Azetha Bell (Snodgrass) Edmundson.
On July 26, 1952, Lois married Harry W. Berger who survives. They met in Hendersonville, N.C., when Harry was in the Air Force and moved to Pennsylvania soon after marriage. Lois and Harry celebrated 69 years of marriage together this year.
Lois was a graduate of Flat Rock High School, North Carolina, Class of 1948, and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Milton. Lois loved her children and grandchildren, and she loved to visit her family in North Carolina and Alabama.
She enjoyed music, birds, flowers, and butterflies. For several summers, Lois raised caterpillars and released them when they transformed into Monarch butterflies. She loved to plant flowers and share plants with family and friends. Lois never drove, but she was always ready to hop in the car and go for a ride with her husband and her children.
In addition to her husband, Lois is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, William “Bill” and Donna Berger of Madison, Ala., and Thomas Berger of Milton; two daughters, Linda Lahr of Shamokin and Susan Berger of Milton; three grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer and Nic McClure, Steven and Catharine Berger, and Heather and Mike Nacko; and two great-grandchildren, Allyson McClure and Sydney Nacko.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by three brothers, Kyle, Carl, and Donald Edmundson; two sisters, Vivian Perry and Marian Thomas; and one son-in-law, Donald Lahr.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dana Heckman-Beil officiating.
Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
