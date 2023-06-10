Lois J. Ely, 92, Selinsgrove

Lois Jean Kirkpatrick Ely, 92, of Selinsgrove, educator, Mother and Grandmother, died on June 7, 2023.
Born in Sunbury, Pa. on June 28, 1930, Lois was the youngest of three children of the late Glen and Helen Kirkpatrick.
Lois graduated valedictorian of her class from Sunbury High School in 1948 and from the University of Pennsylvania in 1952, with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She completed her Master of Science in Education from the University of Pennsylvania in 1953. Lois began her teaching career in Somerset County, Pa., and then later taught Spanish and English in the Shikellamy School District. She met her future husband Donald J. Ely on the faculty. The two married on Aug. 27, 1967, and had three children, Kathleen, Stephen, and Yvonne. Lois was a dedicated mother, teacher and grandmother. She took pride in her students and shared her passion for learning over her 30-year teaching career.
She enjoyed sewing, singing, and playing the piano, and she also loved speaking Spanish with family members and former students.
Lois is survived by her three children, Kathleen Ely Lybarger of Selinsgrove, Dr. Stephen David Ely of Easton and Yvonne Ely of Mechanicsburg; grandchildren, Olivia Lybarger, Luke Lybarger, Sophia Lybarger, James Renaud, Ethan Renaud, Patrick Renaud, George S. Ely and Stephen S. Ely.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her brother Robert Kirkpatrick; sister Virginia Yearick; and her husband, Donald J. Ely
A viewing for Lois will be held Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ of Selinsgrove, with her funeral service following at 11.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.