Lois J. (Haines) Fausey, 79, of Sunbury, went to be with her Lord Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
She was married to Richard Fausey who preceded her in death. Lois was a daughter of the late Boyd and Ruth Haines.
Lois loved to sew and collect carousel horses, chickens, and various other items.
She is survived by two children, Timothy (Kim) Yount, Liverpool and Tammy Wertz, Turbotville; six sisters, Anna Ruth Rhoads, Connie Gardner, Joyce Swigart, Emma Jean Yount, Mary Foust, Janice Hurley; six grandchildren, Joshua, Quentin, and Megan Yount, Nina Barron, Samantha McDaniel, and Cassandra Shoup; and eight great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Gavin McDaniel, Skyler Betz, Embrence and Rykin Goss, Charlotte and Kinsly Shoup and Nolan Barron.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John Haines; a sister, Sherry Aumiller; a daughter, Bonnie Martz; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Buck.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the family's convenience.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Northumberland.