Lois J. Herman, 73, of Danville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
She was born June 30, 1948, in Coal Township, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Lila (Thomas) Wert.
She graduated from Shamokin High School.
She was married for 34 years to Thomas E. Herman, a former six term, Montour County Commissioner.
Lois formerly was an aide for Special Needs Children in the Danville Area School District.
Lois loved to travel, especially to Chincoteague Island, where she enjoyed camping and would lifeguard.
In addition to her loving husband Tom, she is survived by a son, Mark James and his long-time companion, Louise Garancheski, of Coal Township; stepdaughters, Karen Robbins, Cindy Cavanaugh, Julie Sees and Kim McGaw, all of Danville; stepsons, Ed Herman and Jeff Herman, both of Danville; grandson, Tyler James of Coal Township; granddaughters, Cassandra James of Milton and Jessica James of Coal Township; five great-grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren, three step-great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth Wert Jr. of Shamokin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Austin James.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch Street at Maple Street, Coal Township. A religious funeral Service will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home with a Friar from Mother Cabrini Church presiding. The family requests all guests to please wear face masks at the funeral home.
Interment will follow the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury.
To offer the family condolences, or to share a memory, sign the guestbook at www.jameskelleyfh.com.
