Lois Jean Reichenbauch, 95, formerly of Lewisburg, died peacefully in her home at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst, Illinois, on Oct. 6, 2021.
She was born March 19, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, to the late Martin W. Pomeren and Marguerite Pomeren, née Lancaster.
She graduated in 1944 from Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre. In 1949, she graduated from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, with a B.A. degree in English Literature. She later did graduate work in Guidance at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. For 11 years she taught high school English at three different schools in Pennsylvania: two years at Kutztown H.S., three years at Troy H.S., and six years at Tunkhannock H.S., where she was chairman of the English Department.
On Aug. 11, 1962, she married Robert G. Reichenbauch and moved to Lewisburg, Pa., where she lived until October 2006, when she moved to Lindenhurst. Her husband and son, Robert G. and Robert W. Reichenbauch, predeceased her in 1993 and 2005.
She was the beloved mother of two daughters, Susan (Jay) Beckerman of Phoenixville and Rebecca (Bradley) Gundlach of Lindenhurst, Ill.; and beloved grandmother of five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Brian) Boyd of Milford, Conn., Nathan Gundlach of Lindenhurst, Ill., Lucie Gundlach of Grand Rapids, Mich., Anna Gundlach of Hanover, N.H., and Laura Gundlach of Lindenhurst, Ill.
Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1822 E. Grand Ave., Lindenhurst, IL 60046, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon in the fellowship hall.
Graveside burial service will take place in Lewisburg Cemetery in Lewisburg, Pa. at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, arranged through the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home.