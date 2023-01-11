Lois J. Smith, 99, of Limestone Township, Milton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at her home.
Born Feb. 21, 1923, in Turbot Township, she was the daughter of the late Mertell and Jessie (Kramm) Diggan. On Sept. 21, 1941, she married Frank L. Smith and together they celebrated 58 years of marriage until his passing on Dec. 17, 1999.
Lois attended the Paradise one room school house and she worked on the family dairy farm her whole life in Limestone Township. She was a devoted member of Friendship Baptist Church, Watsontown, and considered Jesus to be her Lord and Savior.
She enjoyed gardening, canning, and loved baking and cooking for her whole family. Lois cherished all the time she could spend with her family.
She is survived by her son, Dennis F. Smith of Milton; daughter, Mary D. Carey of Northumberland; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, Frank, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, William “Bill” and John Diggan; and her half-brother, Jim Follmer.
Services and burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Turbotville Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com