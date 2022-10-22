Lois L. Carl, 72, of 664 Lamey Road, Millmont, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg.
Born in Shamokin on Oct. 30, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Russel and Hilda (Steinhart) Yocum. She graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1967.
Lois graduated from Bloomsburg University with a Masters in Microbiology. Heart research was her specialization, working in hospitals and laboratories at the Janet Weis Center in Danville and Hershey Medical Center.
On April 24, 1971, in Shamokin, she married Richard Carl, who survives. Throughout her life, she attended St. Johns United Church of Christ and Salem United Methodist Church.
Lois enjoyed the outdoors, planting and tending to her flowers, and painting. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Lois is survived by a daughter, Sandra Kappas and her husband, Nicholas of Hughesville; grandson, Austin Kappas, Hughesville; four sisters-in-law, Nancy Leiby, Lois Krum, Carol Carl, and Margaret Carl; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by a son, Dean Russell on Dec. 24, 1993; and four brothers-in-law, Jamie Allan Carl, Leroy Carl, Robert Leiby, and Paul Krum.
Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Kevin Brophy at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W Chestnut Street, Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third Street, Williamsport, PA, 17701. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com.