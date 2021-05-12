Lois Lorraine Kahler, 96, of Millmont, entered into rest, Monday, May 10, 2021, at her residence.
Born June 22, 1924, in Shamokin, she was a daughter of the late Stanley J. and Margaret E. (Skalley) Munson. On June 17, 1950, she married Lamar Arthur Kahler, who preceded her in death on May 14, 2017.
Lois worked at various silk mills in the Shamokin area.
She was a member of the West End Bible Fellowship.
Lois enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, gardening, and going camping. She especially loved spending time with her children and all her grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Donald L. and Ellen M. Kahler of Millmont, Gary A. and Angela M. Kahler of Millmont, Paul A. and Patty M. Kahler of Millmont; one daughter and son-in-law, Nancy L. and Joe P. Lau of Bismark, Arkansas; one brother, David S. Munson of Munster, Indiana; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, and four great-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas A. Munson and Cletus J. Munson; one sister, Audrey F. Munson; and two sisters-in-law, Mildred Munson and Susan Munson.
A memorial service to honor Lois's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lois's memory may be sent to the West End Bible Church, 19200 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont PA 17845 or Susquehanna Health Home Care & Hospice Williamsport, Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.
The family would like to thank UPMC Hospice nurses, caregiver, Linda Davis and Staffquest in Lewisburg.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.