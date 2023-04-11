Lois M. Edinger, 83, of Watsontown, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Jersey Shore Skilled Nursing Center.
Lois was born June 22, 1939, in Lairdsville, a daughter of the late George W. and Mary Jane (Whitenight) Shaner. She was married to Donald A. Edinger. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage until his death on Sept. 12, 2022.
Lois was a graduate of Montgomery High School and had worked for Con Agra, Montgomery Mills, Milton Shoe Factory and Frito Lay.
She loved being a Sunday School teacher over the years and in recent years attended the Lewisburg Bible Church. She enjoyed crocheting.
Lois is survived by four children, George (Joanne Schawder) Edinger of New Columbia, Rhonda (Scott) Lovell of Linden, Susan (Howard) Soffel of West Virginia, and Kathleen (Rick) Kuenzi of Wisconsin; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Dorothy M. Worthington of Turbotville.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Jean Boyles.
Friends and relatives are invited to graveside services at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, with her grandsons, Rev. Jared Lovell and Micah Lovell officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
