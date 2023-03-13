Lois M. Hull, 87, former resident of Fifth Street, Northumberland, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Sunset Ridge Healthcare, Bloomsburg.
Lois was born Jan. 10, 1936, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Allen B. and Mary (Malone) Cook. On July 14, 1957, she married Ned C. Hull who preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2020.
She was a 1953 graduate of Sunbury High School. Earlier in life she was employed by Bell Telephone, where she played on the traveling softball league. She retired after many years of service as a teacher’s aide for the Shikellamy School District.
Mrs. Hull was a member of the former Albright United Methodist Church and more recently a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Sunbury.
Lois was very active in her sons’ Little League baseball where she served as treasurer and in Little League softball. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Shady Nook and was a member of the Farnsworth Camping Club. Her winters were spent in Florida in their motorhome; she was an avid boater and also taught waterskiing. Lois served her community as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Shaun L. and Karen L. Hull of Bloomsburg and N. Curtis and Brenda L. Hull of Northumberland; five grandchildren, Lindsey Scholl, Justine Brown and husband Andrew, Sara, Ellen and Olivia Hull; and great-grandchildren, Ruger and Piper Scholl.
In addition to her parents and husband of 63 years, Lois was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda in infancy; and brother, Allen B. Cook Jr.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ronald Troup officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in Lois’s memory may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 203 Arch St., Sunbury, PA 17801.