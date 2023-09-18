Lois M. Kirby, 93, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Sunbury Nursing & Rehab.
She was born Aug. 7, 1930, in Sunbury, a daughter of Albert Sr. and Grace (Culp) Eisely. She was a resident of Sunbury all her life except when she lived in Maryland for 14 years.
She was first married in Texas to Glenn H. Geise Sr. in 1951 and he passed away in 1974. She remarried in 1978 in Elkton, Md. to Glen G. Kirby and he passed in 1998.
She attended Sunbury High School and was a member of the Rebecca Lodge, Dart Ball team for the Sunbury Eagles, The Eagles Auxiliary, and the Rescue Hose Company Auxiliary. She was also a foster grandparent.
Surviving are two children, Glenn H. Geise Jr. and wife Krista of Shamokin Dam, and Cathy Reader and husband James of Sunbury; four grandchildren, and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Augusta Baptist Church, 1371 Boyles Run Road, Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held at 11 with Pastor Bob Commerford officiating.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be given to the donor’s favorite charity.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.