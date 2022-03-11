Lois M. Yeater, 99, formerly of McClure, passed away Thursday, March 1, 2022, at Ohesson Manor in Lewistown.
She was born Feb. 4, 1923, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Jacob H. and Erma (Baker) Erb. On July 17, 1942, she married Cecil G. Yeater who preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 2008.
Lois was a 1941 graduate of McClure High school.
She was previously employed at the Standard Shirt Factory and Baker’s Store, both in McClure and also for Saylor’s Market in Beaver Springs.
Lois was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in McClure.
In her spare time she enjoyed spending time at the Beaver Springs Senior Center, her morning coffee with her friends, reading James Patterson novels and watching game shows.
She was a charter member of the McClure Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 942.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Judy Yeater and Alan and Gerlinde Yeater; one granddaughter, Amy McClellan and husband Scott; great-grandchildren, Ryan Bruner and Christine, Landon Bruner and Brittany, and Tucker McClellan; great-great-granddaughters, Aubrey, Baylee, Lenna and Emlyn; and one sister, Helen Morrison.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Harvey Erb and Rev. Paul Erb.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at First United Methodist Church in McClure, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Jacobs officiating.
Burial will follow in Black Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to First United Methodist Church, 10 E. Specht St., McClure, PA 17841.