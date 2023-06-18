Peacemaking is a commitment, and in my case, a full-time job. Yet Peacemaking is also accomplished through unplanned, unexpected activities and connecting with others along the way.
In Ross Gay’s “The Book of Delights,” Essay number 87, he writes about a sign in his favorite coffee shop, where he has been known to compose and occasionally dream — both waking and sleeping. The sign reads “No Soliciting. No Loitering.” He wondered if he was loitering. So he checked Webster’s, whose definition is: “to stand or wait around idly without apparent purpose” and “to travel indolently with frequent pauses.”
In an ‘ah ha!’ moment I made a connection between loitering and Peacemaking. Waiting around with no apparent purpose and traveling with frequent pauses can offer possibilities of connections with likeminded travelers on the Peace journey. Add to that my new favorite word, coddiwompling, an odd bit of British slang that means heading purposefully in an unknown direction. Peace is a journey, not necessarily a destination. The direction is determined while journeying. Confusing? Offering possibilities for wrong turns? Yes, and so worth the possibilities for Peace in addition to joy, laughter and justice.
Speaking of Justice, this is June, Pride Month. Pride celebrates love of other and love of self, which so many seem to have such great difficulty accepting. I fail to understand how people can become so hateful, denying the LGBTQ+ community safety, expressions of personhood, and equal access to inalienable rights including using a restroom of their choice. Don’t tell me it’s Biblical, because there are numerous biblical passages people ignore with impunity. How has it happened that the Human Rights Campaign has issued a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people living in the United States?
If you are part of the cis-het, gendernormal crowd (Pride Month is a good time to look these up, if you don’t know them), it’s easy to disapprove of what you don’t know or understand. As friend and as clergy, I have counseled LGBTQ+ folk, married them, blessed their babies, and watched over them as they died. I have loitered with them long enough to know they are simply people with their own dignity and humanity, whose sense of who they are is different from who they’re expected to be. I believe that from birth we are all called to become our very best selves. Some of us simply have more societal challenges to get there. Rather than being those who present challenges to people who are struggling so hard to become their best selves, let us be about becoming our own best selves — which includes Peacemaking by protecting the humanity of others.
So, consider loitering in a welcoming way in a coffee shop —with an open heart and nonjudgmental mind — to simply ask, what do we have in common (hint: dreams and struggles), do you want some company on your way, and how can we make Peace together?
Want to coddiwomple? Consider a Pride Parade. Trust me, you have no idea where you’re going to wind up. But it might contain dancing and it will certainly contain people who look just like you and people who don’t. Isn’t that what makes Life sweet? Isn’t that what makes Peace? Make some time and space for loitering with Love. Make some space for Peace and Peacemaking.
Salaam, Shalom, Peace. Blessed be.
