The Daily Item
Bob Lombardi, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, is the new president-elect of the National Federation of State High School Associations, following the NFHS summer meeting earlier this month.
Tom Keating, executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), is the new president of NFHS for 2023-24. Keating, the 64th president of the NFHS, began his one-year term July 2.
Lombardi has been a member of the PIAA administrative staff for the past 35 years and has been the organization’s executive director since 2012.
As one of the nation’s longest-tenured state association administrators, Lombardi has served the PIAA in a number of ways since joining in the staff in 1988. Over the years, he has been tournament director for most PIAA championships. He started his career at the PIAA as assistant executive director, and, after five years, was promoted to associate executive director prior to assuming the head position 11 years ago.
As PIAA executive director, Lombardi handles bylaw interpretations, strategic planning, fiscal management, office operations, the PIAA Foundation and legislative affairs.
Lombardi, who earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Stroudsburg University and his doctorate in sports administration from the University of New Mexico, is recognized as the founding father of the PIAA Officials Convention. At the national level, Lombardi was chair of the NFHS Soccer Rules Committee.