Lomon R. Brunson, 71, Milton Dec 13, 2022 6 hrs ago Lomon R. Brunson, 71, of Milton, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his home.Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, Milton. For a full obituary and service details please go to www.DaleRanck.com.