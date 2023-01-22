Walt Keister had been backpacking on Susquehanna Valley roads for years and couldn’t understand why the police started stopping him all the time until a Milton State Police trooper explained it with two words: cell phones. Once everyone had them, they could more easily alert police when they saw a man lugging three duffel bags on the road.
“I haven’t had a home base in 29 years,” Keister said. “It was never a plan. I was a total, complete medical wreck. I couldn’t make money with odd jobs.”
Keister grew up in Lewisburg, where his father was the high school golf coach.
“I practically grew up playing golf at the Lewisburg golf course,” he said.
He graduated in 1968, was in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years then graduated with a degree in accounting from Bloomsburg University in 1975. In his 20s he went through “a bad marriage, a bad divorce.” On top of that were medical problems. Back injuries. Head injuries. Neck injuries. “Other stuff, too.”
“I quit golf in my 30s. I loved it, but it’s very difficult with a bad back injury,” he said.
He worked at Weis Markets, the Lewisburg Penitentiary, a landscaping company and odd jobs before acknowledging he couldn’t keep up.
“When you lose your health like that, you have to find some other way to live,” he said. “Long story short, I started backpacking. All over the United States and all over Pennsylvania.”
His background in the Marine Corps and the Boy Scouts helped him survive. He became a Catholic on Dec. 8, 1980, and has been to shrines in Colorado, New Mexico, Georgia, Massachusetts and other states. The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton shrine, near Baltimore, is his favorite. He’s been there 22 times.
“The Roman Catholic Church is different from all other churches,” he said. “Jesus started it. All the others were started by people. Big difference.”
At the shrines he buys catechisms, books about saints, even coloring books — anything that teaches him about Christianity. He used to buy rosaries, but things get wet when hiking, and rosaries get rusty. Now he prays it on his fingers.
He credits the Holy Spirit with a number of healings. Once, at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton shrine, he placed one dollar in the donation box and heard the Holy Spirit tell him he was healed from lymph node cancer.
“I have no way of knowing if it was completely healed or partial healing,” he said. “It just goes to show you, the (dollar) amount doesn’t matter.”
Once, after being hit by a car in Lewisburg and, he thinks, breaking one or two bones in his leg, he went back to his tent and read a book about Mary, Mother of God.
“God healed my bones while I was reading it out loud,” he said. “That was one of the most amazing healings I had.”
Keister appreciates the kindness of strangers who offer him food, money and rides.
“A lot of people are really nice to me,” he said. “It was like that all over the United States.”
Some sights stay in his memory. Like the time in Kentucky, walking along a sunny country road watching snow falling on a mountaintop. Near Santa Fe, New Mexico, he set up his tent in a dried-up, sandy stream bed. When he awoke, the rays of the sun were shining on the mountain and shooting straight up in the air.
“It was one of those amazing things,” he said. “In the morning, from the dew, all the plants that had been all dried up were absolutely beautiful flowers.”
He keeps warm with two sleeping bags, a sleeping pad and two layers of plastic to drape over his 6-by-6-foot domed tent. But the single-digit temperatures and bitter winds during the week before this past Christmas were too much even for him. Fortunately, after Christmas Eve Mass at St. Pius X Church, in Selinsgrove, Fr. Joshua Cavender offered to let him sleep there.
“He offered,” Keister said. “I didn’t ask.”
“I told him we have a shower downstairs if you want. You won’t be disturbing anybody,” Fr. Cavender said, adding with a chuckle, “I told him the last thing I want is a Walt-cicle. At first he refused, but then he said yes.”
Fr. Cavender referred to Matthew 25, about helping the less fortunate.
“The church has a grave duty to help those in need because we’re helping Christ Himself,” he said. “I just worried about Walt and I wanted to make sure he was safe. I worry about all my spiritual kiddos.”
At 72, Keister still enjoys backpacking, but can’t go as far as he used to. His last long-distance trip was to Alabama three winters ago.
“Long-distance travelling is the best. You don’t know what’s ahead. You have to figure it out as you go,” he said. “It’s more challenging mentally, more interesting.”
Backpacking might not be the life he would have chosen, but Keister is content.
“I enjoy being in my tent outside,” he said, and before he left to settle in for the night, he offered to pray for the reporter he’d been talking to. He asked the Holy Spirit to give her, her family and co-workers peace.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com