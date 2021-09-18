STATE COLLEGE — Three of Penn State’s four scoring drives chewed up yards and time in Saturday’s 28-20 whiteout win over No. 22 Auburn.
Penn State scored a touchdown in each of the first two quarters, driving the length of the field both times.
After falling behind 3-0, Penn State raced 88 yards on six plays in the first quarter, taking a 7-3 lead with a 2:33 drive. Senior quarterback Sean Clifford hit four consecutive passes to end the drive, including a 5-yard dump to Dotson after Clifford scrambled out of the pocket.
After Auburn answered with a TD drive bridging the first and second quarters, Penn State took the lead into halftime with a 14-play, 91-yard drive that chewed up nearly seven minutes. Clifford hit a wide open Brenton Strange for a 2-yard TD pass.
In the fourth quarter, the Lions pushed the lead to eight with a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by Noah Cain’s 3-yard TD run with 10:48 to play.
The three scoring drives accounted for 254 of the Nittany Lions’ 386 total yards.
Clifford sharpClifford turned in one of the top performances of his career Saturday.
The senior hit 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two scores.
While he did throw his first interception of the year, he completed all 12 of his passes in the second half, going 6-for-6 in both the third and fourth quarters.
Game-changersWhile the final moments of close games always draw attention as potential game-changers, coaches preach to players those moments can happen at any time.
Within the final two minutes of the first half Saturday night, Penn State had two chances to extend a 14-10 lead.
The first came when linebacker Brandon Smith stepped in front of a Bo Nix pass for what could have been a pick-6. Instead, Smith bobbled the ball several times before it fell harmlessly to the turf. Penn State forced a punt and got the ball back with 47 seconds left.
On first down, Clifford scrambled for 20 yards, putting the Lions at the 41. Clifford hit Parker Washington for 12 yards to move the ball into Auburn territory with under 30 seconds to play but with two timeouts.
Under heavy pressure on first down, Clifford launched a pass down the middle of the field that the Tigers’ Roger McCreary intercepted at the 3. With two timeouts, the Lions were in position for a potential field goal before Clifford’s first interception of the year.
Nix’s returnSaturday night’s game was the third all-time meeting between the teams, and the second time a Nix has been under center for the Tigers.
Junior Bo Nix had a strong night for Auburn, going 21-of-37 for 185 yards. He did not turn the ball over.
Nix’s father, Patrick, was Auburn’s starting quarterback in one of the two previous meetings: The 1996 Outback Bowl in Tampa.
Patrick Nix was picked off twice in Penn State’s 43-14 win, completing just 5 of 25 passes. He did throw a TD pass, the only Tiger touchdown of the day.
CrowdSaturday night’s crowd of 109,958 was the 10th-largest in Beaver Stadium history and the third-largest non-conference in stadium history.
The only other non-conference games with more in attendance were Nebraska in 2002 — before the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten — and Notre Dame in 2007. The stadium record was in 2018, a whiteout game with Ohio State that drew 110,889.
Back in Pa.First-year Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason was making a return visit to Pennsylvania, and is a name familiar to Valley football fans.
Mason, who succeeded Penn State’s James Franklin as the head coach at Vanderbilt (2014-20) got his first experience as a defensive coach in college as the defensive backs coach at Bucknell University under Tom Gadd from 1999 to 2001. At Bucknell, Mason served as defensive backs mentor for three straight winning Bison squads.