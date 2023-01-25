A few months ago, in August, our editorial headline read: Days Inn demolition finally on horizon 8 years later.
That editorial was prompted by fresh news — after years of ownership changes, legal filings and multiple COVID-19 pandemic delays — that Commonwealth Court tossed an appeal by the then-owner, a move that finally allowed the sale of the 8-acre property to Liberty Group, of Montoursville.
The demolition started Friday and will be a monthslong process. The building was still fully furnished when Liberty took over.
“We’ve been here three weeks and we’ll be here for a couple of months,” said Jason Williams of EarthWork Services, the group tasked with tearing down the structure. “It’s a process. We’ve got to make a mess and clean it up, then make a mess and clean it up again.”
So the eyesore will be in view for a little while longer.
There hasn’t been much of any action at the property — other than occasional flashing police lights and squatters — since it closed in 2014 due to deteriorated facilities.
Seeing earthmoving vehicles and crews at work for the next few weeks is a definite upgrade.
It’s progress.
For going on a decade, that is what Valley Township and Montour County have been fighting for in court, which is how economic development entity DRIVE ended up being named conservator of what was at one time one of the most bustling properties in the township.
“The demo is the first step forward in the redevelopment process,” DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman said this week. “When the judge ordered the conservatorship, the building was already in terrible condition. It was not salvageable. While we love to see buildings be repurposed, sometimes a clean slate is the only feasible solution. That was the case for the former Days Inn.
“It will make way for new development that will be a benefit to the local economy.”
Liberty Group’s holdings include hotels, golf course, construction firms and home health businesses. Its Danko Holdings subsidiary has owned Frosty Valley Resort in Mahoning Township since August 2017.
A Holiday Inn, two unnamed restaurants and a four-store mini-mall are planned for the former Days Inn site and surrounding property.
On Friday, as crews began the demolition, Wakeman said it is just the beginning of the revitalization of the interchange — “Eventually, this will no longer be an exit along Interstate 80 that people just drive by.”
It is shameful and ridiculous that it took so long and took so many steps to get to this point.
How many hours did local government and court officials have to waste fighting this fight?
How many dollars of revenue were lost?
How many opportunities for new development came and went, along with the potential for more development sparked by successful new properties?
The Days Inn was dilapidated enough to force permanent closure in 2014.
Demolition has been the inevitable outcome for a long time.
It should not have taken nearly a decade to get here.