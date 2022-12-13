At breakfast recently, MJ Benner’s husband asked which pastry she’d chosen.
“Banana! I taste banana!” the Watsontown woman suddenly shouted. “However by my third bite, I didn’t taste it anymore. So that happens a lot to me.”
Benner was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December 2020 after experiencing sinus infection symptoms. On Dec. 8, she lost all taste and smell. Like an estimated 7.5 percent of adults who have had COVID, Benner has been diagnosed with long COVID.
According to the CDC, “People call post-COVID conditions by many names, including: long COVID, long-haul COVID, post-acute COVID-19, post-acute sequelae of SARS CoV-2 infection (PASC), long-term effects of COVID, and chronic COVID.”
There’s really no single definition of long-term COVID, said Dr. Stanley Martin, director of Infectious Diseases at Geisinger. Somebody with COVID is expected to be sick for seven to 10 days, but for some people it can last for a month.
“Usually if it’s gone on for at least two to three months, at that point we might begin using the term long COVID to describe what that person is suffering from,” Martin said. “But again, not a strict definition in the way that we’d like to have for other diseases.”
Symptoms
Long-term COVID symptoms fall into four categories, said Dr. Rutul Dalal, medical director of infectious disease at UPMC in North Central Pa. One is general symptoms of tiredness that interfere with daily life, post-exertional malaise and fever. Second is respiratory and heart symptoms like cough, chest pain, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, or a fast heart. Third, digestive symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach pain and other symptoms like rash, muscle pain, sometimes even changes in a woman’s menstrual cycle. and fourth are neurological symptoms such as brain fog — difficulty thinking or concentrating — headaches, sleep problems, dizziness, pins and needles feelings, depression, anxiety and change of smell or taste.
Treatment
“What one person suffers from may be a little bit different than somebody else,” Martin said. “So how you treat it has to be a little bit different depending on the person. There’s no one, definitive proven therapy for long COVID at this time, unfortunately.”
All three hospitals in the Susquehanna Valley have post-COVID recovery clinics.
Carey Napp, a physical therapist at Evangelical Community Hospital’s Post-COVID Rehab Program, explained that physical therapy improves weakness and balance. Occupational therapy helps with activities of daily living, and cognitive and sleep difficulties. Speech therapy can be a blessing for voice and swallowing issues, especially after a patient has been intubated.
“Everybody is affected by COVID differently. Some have strength and endurance deficits. Others have memory or sleep deficits,” Napp said. “The people we see need a combination of these therapies. We figure out an individualized plan for them.”
Nina Camp, registered respiratory therapist and coordinator of Pulmonary Rehabilitation at Evangelical Community Hospital, said she sees long-term COVID patients with low oxygen levels, shortness of breath and some cardiac issues.
“There’s a lot of long-term de-conditioning because people haven’t felt well so they didn’t do anything,” Camp said. “Their lungs are weak. It’s a lot of, ‘I don’t feel good, so I’m not doing anything.’”
Treatment starts with a six-minute walk test checking patients’ oxygen levels. Breathing exercises are then used to recondition muscles.
“We’ve had a lot of long-haul COVID patients come into the program already, and we’ve given them exercises as simple as what we call a sit-to-stand, where you’re sitting in a chair and you get up, but you exhale when you get up instead of holding your breath.” Camp said.
During the early days of COVID when Napp worked with patients in the ICU, she saw them struggling with physical, cardiac, pulmonary and cognitive problems while being unable to see their loved ones. Even worse was knowing loved ones who had passed away from the same virus.
In the hospital I know we saw a lot of people de-conditioning,” Camp said. People who are sick and people lying in bed for a long period of time end up being more sick.
With so much going on, long-term COVID patients may need several care providers.
“It’s going to be a multi-disciplinary team approach which includes an infectious disease specialist, a lung doctor, a cardiologist, a neurologist, a physical therapist, as well as your own primary care doctor,” Dalal said.
“Everything is tailored to meet the individual,” Napp said, noting the number of patients they now see in the ICU has dropped significantly.
Still learning
“Basically, one in five people age 18 to 64 who have gotten COVID can end up with long-term COVID,” Dalal said. “People can have symptoms with it depending upon how sick they were, how well their immunity was and how well they were vaccinated. It can go on for weeks, months, or even years.”
Part of the problem is that researchers are still learning about COVID’s long-term effects. Napp pointed out that with well-known conditions like knee replacement surgery, if patients follow a recommended path of care from X to Y, to Z, they’ll probably feel better in six weeks.
“With COVID there is no X, Y, Z,” she said. “We’re reading and trying to educate ourselves while being confronted with people who are very ill.”
One of the best things patients can do is to start a walking program, which can improve lungs, brain and the sleep/wake cycle.
“There are no magic cures to getting better for it,” Camp said. “We have seen some people who have improved. We tell people, staying physically active is really the key. There’s still so much unknown about COVID.”
Watching people go from the ICU through outpatient care and finally being discharged was a wonderful thing, Napp said.
“It’s very rewarding for people to regain their life, their ability to care for their children or return to a job they enjoy,” she said. “We live in a small area. It’s very gratifying to see people out in the community living their life.”
