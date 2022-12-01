The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr scored 19 points and No. 2 Texas held off No. 7 Creighton’s furious late-game rally to win 72-67.
Texas led by 11 points in the second half but Creighton closed within three points a few times in the final minutes. That forced Texas to finish it at the free-throw line and Carr made two free throws with 10 seconds left to help the Longhorns stay unbeaten.
Ryan Kalkbrenner had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Creighton, and Ryan Nembhard scored 17 points. The Bluejays were 4-of-27 on 3-pointers.
Utah 81, No. 4 Arizona 66
SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson scored 22 points and Utah handed No. 4 Arizona its first loss of the season in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
Carlson went 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Rollie Worster had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Utes, and Gabe Madsen and Ben Carlson scored 11 points apiece.
Oumar Ballo led Arizona with 22 points and seven rebounds. Azuolas Tubelis added 20 points for the Wildcats, who trailed wire to wire. Arizona struggled to generate a consistent offensive rhythm before halftime against Utah’s stifling defense.
No. 8 UConn 74, Oklahoma State 64
STORRS, Conn. — Jordan Hawkins scored a career-high 26 points to lead unbeaten No. 8 UConn past Oklahoma State in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
Adama Sanogo added 20 points and Andre Jackson scored 11 for the Huskies. It was the smallest margin of victory for UConn so far this season. The Huskies’ next closest was an 82-67 win over then-No. 18 Alabama last Friday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.
Kalib Boone scored 15 points to lead the Cowboys and Avery Anderson III added 14. UConn is off to its best start since 2013-14.