Pennsylvania will be ground zero for some of the nation’s hottest elections in 2022.
Led by a high-profile race for governor and a Senate seat that could flip the balance of one of two chambers in the mid-term, Pennsylvania’s voters will see tons of candidates sweeping across the state, millions of dollars in commercials and plenty of finger-pointing and blaming.
Add into that one fewer congressional seat — which could have an impact on Rep. Fred Keller’s seat — and 2022 promises to be knockdown-drag-out in the Keystone State.
The ongoing push by state Republicans for a “forensic audit” into the 2020 presidential election also continues into 2022. Lawmakers have approved spending more than $250,000 to hire to review voter information, including partial Social Security numbers. No prosecutor, judge or election board in Pennsylvania has raised a concern about widespread fraud in 2020’s election, and courts at all levels have rejected claims about fraud, irregularities and violations even as Republicans continue to push the audit.
Before voters even head to the polls, state officials will have to decide on maps for U.S. Congressional districts — Pennsylvania will lose one seat following the 2020 census — and state House districts.
While several maps have been shared publicly, partisan bickering over the federal and state maps is already underway.
Once the districts are drawn, the real battles begin.
Gov. Tom Wolf cannot seek a third term and the candidates lining up to replace him are numerous. In Wolf’s own party, Attorney General Josh Shapiro — elected in 2020 for another term as the state’s top prosecutor — unsurprisingly announced his candidacy in October and appears to have a clear path to the Democratic nomination in November.
On the Republican side, things aren’t so clear. More than a dozen candidates have already announced their plans to replace Wolf, and others — like state Sen. Doug Mastriano — haven’t officially announced but are expected to run.
Among the high-profile names running for the GOP nod for governor are former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, State Sen. Pro Tempore Jake Corman, former U.S. Rep Melissa Hart, former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain.
Barletta, Corman and Mastriano are all tied to former President Donald Trump. Barletta ran Trump’s campaign in Pennsylvania in 2016, while Corman and Mastriano have strongly backed the forensic audit of Trump’s loss in 2020.
The Senate race will be just as watched in Pennsylvania, and maybe before more so nationally.
There are big-name candidates in both parties.
On the Republican side, former GOP nominees for Lt. Gov. Jeff Bartos, Carla Sands — a former Trump ambassador — and television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz are running. David McCormick, who served under former President George W. Bush in the Treasury Department and who has ties to the Valley, is also considering a run and has been running ads on local television.
Current Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is running on the Democratic side. He will face off against current U.S. Congressman Connor Lamb, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, state Sen. Shariff Street and Montgomery County Commissioner chair Val Arkoosh and others.