Construction of the southern portion of the $865 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is scheduled to begin in 2022.
Throughout 2021, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials and construction crews have been working to complete the northern portion of the 13-mile bypass before getting to work on the last half of the project.
The completed thruway will connect Routes 11-15 near Selinsgrove in Snyder County to Route 147 in Northumberland County, re-routing much of the heavy traffic from the Strip in Monroe Township and Shamokin Dam and other Valley communities like Lewisburg and Northumberland.
The northern section, which includes a nearly one-mile long bridge over the Susquehanna River connecting Route 15 to Route 147, is expected to be opened to traffic in the fall of next year, said PennDOT press officer Kim Smith.
“It is anticipated to be opened to traffic in fall 2022,” Smith said.
Most of the recent work along the northern section has focused on paving the highway leading up to the bridge, the centerpiece of the CSVT project. The CSVT river bridge was completed in late 2020. The $156 million bridge stretches 180 feet above the Susquehanna River and measures more than three-quarters of a mile, coming in at 4,500 feet in length.
PennDOT has completed roughly 95% of the required right-of-way acquisitions, and utility companies are working to relocate existing facilities impacted by the project, including PPL’s electric transmission lines that must be raised or shifted to accommodate the new CSVT highway.
“The project team is finalizing plans and bidding documents for the first of three planned construction contracts, which will primarily involve the roughly 5 million cubic yards of earthwork required for the project. Those bidding documents are anticipated to be advertised in early 2022, and work under that contract is anticipated to start in Spring 2022,” Smith said.
The southern section of the project will include a four-lane highway, 10 new bridges, two roundabouts at Airport, Mill and App roads, a jug handle near the green bridge in Selinsgrove and the earth-moving.
The state has spent more than $21 million buying property from more than 200 landowners needed to build the southern and northern sections.