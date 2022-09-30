The middle part of the football season kind of creeps up on us every year. After the early post-summer vacation adjustment, school has settled into a rhythm, and all of sudden, it’s Bloomsburg Fair week.
After five weeks, it also feels like when the season starts to come into focus. It’s also a good time to reflect on the work done in the preseason to see if some of the thought we had heading into the 2022 season were correct.
And where we were wrong.
Team of the half-year
We put Carson Persing on the cover of our preseason magazine, so it’s not like we didn’t expect Danville to be good, but No. 2-team-in-the-state good?
The Ironmen have been clicking on all cylinders, in all three phases. They’ve quickly answered any questions about their schedule over the last two weeks. Danville went on the road to beat Loyalsock, and then scored the most points on a Southern Columbia defense in the regular season since 1976.
There could be some bumps — Montoursville and Berwick remain on the schedule — but the Ironmen are on pace for their first perfect regular season since 2010.
Surprise of the year
Yes, Southern Columbia would certainly take a big graduation hit without Gavin Garcia, and this isn’t the Southern Columbia teams of even a few years ago — where Southern Columbia had enough depth to nearly play one-way football (11 different starters on offense and defense).
But they are still the Tigers, so any regular season with two losses is big news. Two losses in the first five games of the season definitely heads into the realm of surprise.
There’s been a myriad of factors, but the biggest one is injuries. They lost 200 tackles from the defense when Garrett Garcia was hurt very early in the opener, and now Wes Barnes appeared to suffer a serious injury to his arm in the loss to the Ironmen.
And that’s where the depth comes in. Garrett was going to play regularly on offense, and Barnes is a really good linebacker as well. Now Braeden Wisloski has to be the main ball carrier, and the Tigers shutdown corner.
Now we are staring at the possibility of the Tigers going on the road for the first time in the District 4 playoffs since the 2009 season.
Top storyline
Injuries, and unfortunately, serious injuries, and it started from the beginning of the season. Milton’s freshman 1,000-yard rusher Chris Doyle has yet to play as a sophomore. Selinsgrove senior Steven Miller blew out his knee in the Seals’ scrimmage, the aforementioned Garrett Garcia injury in the opening week of the season along with the Seals tailback Tucker Teats. Lewisburg returning all-stater Jeremiah Davis was injured in the preseason.
And it’s come on almost every week of the season. Shikellamy freshman quarterback Brody Rebuck in Week 4 to Mount Carmel quarterback Cole Spears last week, the list of players hurt enough to miss at least two games this season would be one of the better teams in the area.
Some of those teams affected by injury like Selinsgrove and Shamokin are at least getting healthier as we head into the back end of the season.
Let’s hope that poor injury luck evens itself out over the back half of the season.
Most surprising result
It seemed like nobody was more beat up this year than Warrior Run. Nearly half of the Defenders’ roster were freshmen or sophomores for first-year coach Derrick Zechman, so the early season results against Mount Carmel, Muncy and Hamburg — all still undefeated — weren’t much of a surprise.
So when the high-flying undefeated Northwest Rangers visited last week, it looked like just one more mercy-rule loss for the Defenders
Turns out Warrior Run was learning from those losses.{p class=”p1”}I’m not sure what’s was more impressive, the fact that Ryan Newton threw for 401 yards or the defense held the Rangers to 142 yards through the air, and picked off quarterback Carter Hontz three times. Derek Dietz had six catches for 200 yards in the last two Northwest game. He had just one grab for seven yards against the Warrior Run.{p class=”p1”}Keep on eye on tonight against Bloomsburg. Fair Week letdowns are real, and Warrior Run can’t help to be filled with confidence after last week.{p class=”p1”}Preseason team{p class=”p1”}I don’t see much issue with our preseason team — the only guys that aren’t deserving right now are injury-related. The one change might come at quarterback, and I won’t know what do there.{p class=”p1”}The preseason choice is Troy Dressler of Mifflinburg, and he’s done nothing so far this season to not keep that spot. The Wildcats are 4-1, and Dressler leads the area in yards and is second in touchdown passes.{p class=”p1”}However, Zach Gordon might be putting together a season for the ages. The senior has completed nearly 81 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions, and has his team undefeated in Class 3A, and the early favorite to spend all three weeks at home in the playoffs.{p class=”p1”}