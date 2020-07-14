The Susquehanna Valley is blessed with beautiful towns and country roads that are perfect for pleasant strolls and power walks alike. Try some of these suggestions for a new view.
“My favorite (walking route) is the Milton State Park,” said Janice Leeser, a certified personal trainer at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center. “It’s so cool to see families out and using it.”
Leeser also suggested the Dale Engle Walker Trail, saying its varying terrain and scenic views make it “invigorating.”
Drew Kelly, communications manager of the Miller Center, mentioned The Improved Milton Experience’s (T.I.M.E.) Social Distancing Walk. He also enjoys strolling on the Isle of Que, in Selinsgrove.
“It’s just kind of an eclectic row of homes along the Susquehanna River,” Kelly said of the Isle of Que. “There’s plenty of parking, and you can see other walkers, bikers and people fishing.”
Dr. Amy Howell Harte, Community Medicine of Geisinger, also raved about the Montour Preserve as well as Pennsylvania’s rail trails and state parks.
“I like to be where I’m outdoors and in nature,” she said. “Exercising and fresh air can help with moods.”
Ben Wise and Ashley Geiser, health educators at UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, put their heads together to create this list of favorite walking sites:
Shikellamy State Park, Sunbury. The overlook and the marina park are great for walking and biking.
Weiser State Forest, Elysburg. Gravel road spanning through the reservoir region is easily accessible for walking, hiking, biking, and fishing. Plenty of hiking and biking trails also are available throughout the forest district.
Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, Lewisburg through Mifflinburg
Geisinger Stewardship Forest, Danville
Hopewell Bike Park, Danville.