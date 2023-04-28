Milton junior Mackenzie Lopez started the track and field season strong and has big plans for the rest of the season.
Currently the school record-holder in javelin at 136-feet, 3-inches, Lopez is a competitor that other teams should look out for. “Mackenzie is one of my go-to athletes that I build meets around,” Rod Harris, Milton track and field coach said. “I know that she is likely going to win 3 or 4 events at a meet.”
On Tuesday, Lopez met her coach’s expectations in a meet against Shikellamy where she won three events. Lopez won both the 100 and 300 hurdles with times of 16.72 and 47.21 seconds, respectively. She also won the javelin with a mark of 128-3.
Lopez’s athletic success, academic dedication — including a GPA of 95.7% — and leadership among her peers are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
Lopez said she started the season setting personal records, and, between both soccer and track and field, doesn’t have any plans to slow down with her training. “Between soccer and track, I get in as much time training as I can,” she said. “I talk to coach at least an hour a day during the off-season.”
Having trained hard to get where she is, Lopez is grateful for the people who have pushed her along the way. “Working up to my junior year has been a lot,” she said. “My coaches and teammates helped push me and got me where I am right now.”
Looking toward the rest of the season, Lopez has big goals to achieve. “I want to take first at districts in javelin and place in hurdles,” she said. “It’s hard to not look at where others stand. I know states won’t be easy and I plan to work hard and hopefully come out with a medal.”
Harris agreed with these goals and hopes to build on them further next year.
The athlete also has goals for her senior soccer season. “My senior year I want to maybe reach 100 goals in soccer,” Lopez said. “It will be hard, but I’m going to push for it.”
As a driven athlete, herself, Lopez helps other members of her team strive to do their best. “She has worked into a leadership role nicely through watching some of the upperclassmen that she’s had to follow,” Coach Harris said. “This year, she has really come into the role.”
Lopez agreed that she learned leadership skills through those before her. “My freshman and sophomore years, the leaders helped guide me,” she said. “They showed me how to lead, handle things, and take action.”
Planning ahead for college, Lopez is taking several honors and advanced placement courses this year. She said she has already started looking at colleges and narrowing down the contenders.
Lopez said she plans to study to become a physician’s assistant.
As the season progresses, Lopez and Harris will work hard towards the goals they’ve set. “Hopefully, she will be the district champion in several events, qualify for the state championships and have a medal or two around her neck by the end of the season,” Harris said.