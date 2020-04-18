Loree Ralph Miller, 83, formerly of Lewistown, passed away at the Selinsgrove Center in Selinsgrove.
Born March 14, 1937, in Lewistown, he was the son of the late Ralph and Sylvia (Smith) Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-sister, Barbara Yhlen.
A private graveside service will be held at Lind Memorial Cemetery, Lewistown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Loree’s memory are respectfully encouraged to Mifflin-Juniata Special Needs Center, 31 S. Dorcas St., Lewistown, PA 17044.
Arrangements are under the care of the Barr Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory, 120 Logan St., Lewistown.
