Loren “Sonny” Kipp passed unexpectedly July 28, 2023, at his residence in Sunbury at the age of 72.
Sonny was born Loren Frances Kipp on Feb. 2, 1951, in Towanda, to Eleanor Gowin and Loren Kipp. He graduated from Wyalusing High School in 1969.
Sonny was, first and foremost a family man; he loved his family above all else. He was a farmer at heart, and spent most of his life pursuing this. He was also a legendary hunter and fisherman.
He will be remembered for his great sense of humor. He was always telling jokes, keeping those around him laughing.
Sonny was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor; father, Loren; infant son, Loren; and five siblings.
Sonny is survived by his daughter, Tammy Perkins; two sons, Jeremy and Wesley Kipp; and stepdaughter, Jennifer Herold. Sonny is also survived by 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, two sisters, Jean Stang and Joan Shaffer; and brother, Rusty Kipp.
There will be a remembrance/potluck at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 in the community room of River Front Apartments in Sunbury.
Back home, there will be a memorial service at noon Saturday, Aug. 19, at Evergreen Christian Church, 103 North St., New Albany, PA 18833, with lunch to follow.