Lorena F. Reed, 94, Mt. Pleasant Mills

Lorena Fay Reed, 94, entered eternal life on Dec. 22, 2022, at her home in Mt. Pleasant Mills. Lorena was born on July 31, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant Mills, a daughter of the late Guy Edgar and Dorothy May (Longacre) Kepler. Early in life, Lorena married her late husband Alfred Francis “Al” Reed Jr. who preceded her in death on July 10, 1997.
She attended Fremont Grammar School and was a 1946 graduate of Freeburg High School. Lorena was employed as a clerk at the United States Postal Service in Mt. Pleasant Mills, a clerk at the Selinsgrove Hardware Store, a dental assistant for Dr. Shuck, and retired after 16 1/2 years from Beaver Shoe Company where she was employed as a floor lady.
Lorena was a local 4-H leader, a life member of WELCA at St. John’s Lutheran Church, a member of the Fremont Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Fremont Historical Society, and a life member of the Snyder County Historical Society. She assisted with the creation of the Fremont Sesqui-Centennial Book and the 200-year History of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Lorena’s hobbies included a love of hummingbirds, flowers, doing crafts, crossword puzzles, and word searches, and reading.
She is survived her daughter, Donna L. Reed of Harrisburg; a sister, Lois Lauver of Richfield; sister-in-law, Ann Kepler of Wichita Falls, Texas; and nieces and nephews, Sherry Lauver, Keith Lauver, Tammy Bennett, Debe Reid and Bruce Kepler.
Lorena is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al; three brothers, Edgar Allen Kepler, Dale Eugene Kepler and Clyde Kepler at birth; a nephew, Jeff Lauver; and her companion, John Hackenberg.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 9084 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Rev. Hugo Schroeder III and Crystal Bollinger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Lorena may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 9084 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, is assisting the family with the arrangements.