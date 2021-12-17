Lorenah M. Greenland, 88, of Pennsylvania Furnace, passed away peacefully at home while sleeping on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Lorenah, or Dolly as she was loving called by those that knew her best, was born Aug. 29, 1933, in Mifflinburg, the daughter of Owen Steese and Gerdline Burd.
On May 8, 1954, she married Donald R. Greenland of Orbisonia. Together they built a loving home and raised six children. Don and Dolly were side-by-side in all they did and they made one amazing team as they journeyed through life and impacted so many people around them through their love, joy, and kindness. They were always quick to lend a hand, especially if there was a need for any construction or outdoor work. Dolly was always right there holding her own hammer or driving her own tractor, and eventually holding Donald’s hand as he left this life for a home in Heaven.
Dolly regularly attended church and loved being able to help out in the nursery, children’s church, and numerous outreach programs. She enjoyed spending her free time gardening and being outdoors, especially riding around on her John Deere tractor. However, there was nothing she enjoyed more than doting on her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Dolly is survived by her children, Peggy and her husband Robert Loring, Ray and his wife Karen Greenland, Sharon and her husband Dennis Devlin, Charles and his wife Cathy Greenland, Gerald and his wife Kelly Greenland and Karen and her husband Peter Smith. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, with one more arriving soon, two great-great-grandchildren and six siblings, Gloria Smith, Bonnie Kauffman, Sherry Smith, Deanna McClintock, Theresa Shirk, and Michael Steese.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and two sisters, Marietta Raker and Joan Breon.
Dolly spent her life teaching those she loved about the little things in life. Little things like cookie days, making a big breakfast on the first day of hunting season, somehow making activities like picking up sticks fun, and showing her grandkids the classics like I Love Lucy, Shirley Temple, and Andy Griffith. Nothing though can top the example of a family gathered from near and far to exchange silly gifts, make an amazing meal and spend time together for Christmas.
So Grammy, while this Christmas will be different without you here, our hearts will be full of love at the legacy you left and the knowledge that this is your first Christmas back with Pappy. Our family longs for nothing more than for others to know the importance of spending time with the ones you love before they are no longer here to spend time with.
There will be no public services at this time however there will be a celebration of life scheduled for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Pregnancy Resource Clinic, 423 S. Pugh St., State College, PA 16801 or Way Truth Life Radio, 2020 Cato Ave., State College, PA 16801.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home. www.bruceecoxfh.com