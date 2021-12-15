Loretta J. Gaugler, 87, of Port Trevorton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Milton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Dec. 5, 1934, in Franklin Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Russell and Beulah (Walter) Heimbach. Loretta was a 1953 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. On June 3, 1953, she married Rev. Truman A. Gaugler who preceded her on Nov. 30, 2007.
She had been employed as a certified nursing assistant at Penn Lutheran Village in Selinsgrove until 1999 and following that at the Penns Creek Adult Daycare. She also did in-home healthcare.
Loretta was a dedicated member of Chapman Community Chapel, Port Trevorton, and a supportive pastor’s wife.
Her children, grand and great-grandchildren were the focus of her life. She enjoyed yard sales and Bible studies, having family and friends over to play games, and also going to Canada with her family.
Surviving are five sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Karen Gaugler of Selinsgrove, Steven and Kathy Gaugler of Port Trevorton, Randy and Brenda Gaugler of Middleburg, Troy and Barbara Gaugler of Winfield, and Matthew and Amy Gaugler of Port Trevorton; 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Betsy Heimbach of Mifflinburg.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Marion Stahl; and a brother, Larry Heimbach.
A viewing will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Chapman Community Chapel, Port Trevorton, followed by the funeral at 2 with Pastor David Kropf officiating.
Burial will be in the Chapman Community Chapel Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Loretta’s memory may be made to the Snyder County Gideons, P.O. Box 382, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the V.L Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.