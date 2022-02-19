Loretta J. Rice, 67, Northumberland

Loretta J. "Lori" Rice, 67 of Wheatley Ave., Northumberland, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at her home.
Lori was born Jan.14, 1955, in Bloomsburg, a daughter of the late Guy J. and Marion E. (Barnhart) Snyder.
She was a member of the Shikellamy High School Class of 1972.
She retired on Aug. 1, 2020, after a lengthy career in the finance department of the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Lori is survived by her son, Charles Brady; two brothers, Jeffrey Snyder and partner, Richard Green of Millbury, MA, Walter "Butch" Snyder and companion, Diana Brown of Benton; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Vicki Leach of Sunbury, Judy and Boyd Martin, Angela and Scott Deibler all of Northumberland, and two special nephews, Jason and Isaac Martin.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Brady.
A Celebration of Lori's Life will be private. Interment will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
Contributions in Lori's memory may be made to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org/donate.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.