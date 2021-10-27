Loretta M. Bollinger, 84, of Mount Holly Springs, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Wednesday, Nov. 11, 1936, the only child of Helen (Chubb) Beaver and the late John Beaver. She married the love of her life, Charles F. Bollinger, on Aug. 24, 1957. He preceded her in death Nov. 17, 2003.
After high school, Loretta was employed at the Shirt Factory in Richfield for a short time and then took care of her loving family.
She loved her Elvis music, enjoyed reading books, growing flowers and crossword puzzles. For the past 12 years, Loretta dedicated her time to caring for her mother.
Loretta is survived by her loving children, Linda Spade and her husband Charles of Richfield and Douglas Bollinger of Mount Holly Springs; two grandchildren, James Spade and his wife Michele and Clint Spade; and by her mother, Helen Beaver of Richfield.
She was preceded in death by her father, and her husband.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, followed by graveside services at 1 p.m. in the Aline Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills, with Rev. Troy Shaffer officiating.