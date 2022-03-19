Loretta M. Burrey Robinson, 91, Lewisburg

Loretta M. Burrey Roberson, 91, of Lewisburg, died Friday, March 18, 2022, RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
Born Oct. 18, 1930, at their Vicksburg home, she was a daughter of the late Luther E. and Hazel (Bergenstock) Burrey. Prior to marriage, Loretta was employed at Donehower's Store, Lewisburg, and for a few years after her marriage at Losey & Co., Easton, as a secretary of purchasing agent.
She married the Rev. Edgar W. Roberson Jr. on Dec. 31, 1955, and together they served in numerous churches in Eastern PA UMC Conference. She was an accomplished pianist and, while growing in the Montandon Baptist Church, gave of her time playing for Worship service, weddings and special occasions, which then continued throughout her life as a pastor's wife. After retiring in 1990 to live at Delta Place, she shared her talent regularly at the RiverWoods nursing facility until a fall left her unable to use her right hand. Her fingers had a unique bounce as they touched the keys and had your toes tapping. She served many years as Eastern PA Conference Secretary of UM Women and as a volunteer for Hospice.
While on this earth, Loretta was devoted to her Lord until she closed her eyes in death. She was a current member of Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, Lewisburg.
Surviving are a sister, Anna Walter, of Mifflinburg; nieces and nephews, Diana Thomas, of Texas, Jamie (Ron) Wagner, Mifflinburg; Doug (Tracy) Walter, of Lewisburg and David (Laura) Walter, of Kreamer; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews; and those special ones in the churches they served that also called her “Aunt."
In addition to her parents and husband, Edgar who died Jan. 30, 2005, she was predeceased by a sister, Louise Thomas and a niece, Roberta Walter.
The family is planning a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Marlow Hall, Riverwoods, 15 Ridgecrest Cr., Lewisburg, with the Rev. Alice Rauch, Rev. David Dearing and Rev. Sue Jamison, officiating. Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will be held in Hays Cemetery, Easton, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837 or to United Methodist Women, c/o Eastern PA Conference, United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 820, Valley Forge, PA 19482.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Evangelical for their wonderful extra care given to Loretta and the E-wing staff who took extra time to chat and care for her.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg.
