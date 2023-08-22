Loretta “Pat” Pyers, of Northumberland, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
She was born in Shamokin, a daughter of William and Alice (Purcell) Hine.
Pat moved to Sunbury in 1949 where she married Jack Pyers who preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 2001. She and her husband owned Pyers Disposal where she worked for 37 years.
Pat was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and the Bible Fellowship Sunday School Class. She was recognized as Woman of the Year in 2000 for her grace, leadership and dedication to her family and her church. Her Otterbein church family was very important to her and she felt blessed to be a part of this wonderful family of God.
Pat’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the love and joy of her life.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Larry Treas of Northumberland; one son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Kathy Pyers of Selinsgrove; three grandsons and their wives, Chad and Michele Treas of Paxinos, Jared and Bethany Treas of Northumberland, Jesse and Lindsey Pyers of Selinsgrove; one granddaughter and her husband, Aja and Kevin Mellinger of Selinsgrove; six great-granddaughters, Alexis (Treas) Wright, Emma Treas, Eden Treas, Taylor Treas, Margaret Pyers and Rosine Pyers; four great-grandsons, Wyatt Treas, Grant Pyers, Jack Mellinger and Calvin Mellinger.
Pat was preceded in death by five brothers, Bernard, William, Edward, John and James Hine; and four sisters, Anna Metza, Mary Neidig, Margaret James and Alice Orner.
A private memorial service will be held at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Pat’s memory may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 356 Vine St., Sunbury, PA 17801.