Loretta T. Seal, 76, of Emerson Drive, Albrightsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her home.
Loretta was born Dec. 10, 1945, in Norristown, a daughter of the late John and Frances (Logan) DeFrangesco. On June 12, 1965, she married Franklin W. Seal III who survives.
She was a 1962 graduate of Upper Marion High School.
She was employed in the human resources department of Lockheed Martin and retired after 19 years of service.
Mrs. Seal was of the Methodist faith.
She enjoyed playing cards and vacationing, especially at the beach in Ocean City, Md.
Loretta is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Kriss F. and Molly A. Seal of Phoenixville; granddaughter, Alyssa N. Seal and fiance Colin Weissman; two brothers, John DeFrangesco Jr. of West Conshohocken and Anthony DeFrangesco of Conshohocken; one sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and William Garbacz of Conshohocken.
She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Audrey DeFrangesco.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 27, at Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where funeral services will be conducted at noon.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.