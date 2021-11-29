Lori Ann Luckenbaugh, 54, of Beaver Springs, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital.
Born July 12, 1967, in Lewistown, she was the daughter of the late Charles Rager and Betty (Klingler) Rager who survives.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving spouse, Frank Luckenbaugh Jr., of Beaver Springs; children, Daniel Spigelmyer Jr., of Fitchburg, Mass., Mariah King and husband Carl III, of Lewistown, Alyssa Williams and husband Joey, of Lewistown, and Hunter Luckenbaugh, of Beaver Springs; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charlie Rager Jr. and wife Donna, of Beaver Springs, and Lynn Rager and wife Karen, of McClure.
Lori was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in McClure.
She will be remembered for her crafting, crocheting, her big heart and her willingness to give to others. Lori’s family meant the most to her, especially her children, grandchildren and her animals.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to King-Barr Funeral Home LLC, 120 Logan St., Lewistown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lori’s memory are respectfully encouraged to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.kingbarrfuneralhome.com.