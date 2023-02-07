Lori D. Zechman, 48, of Middleburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at her home.
She was born Dec. 19, 1974, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Kenneth Eugene and Mary Ann (Snyder) Zechman.
Lori was a 1993 graduate of Middleburg High School.
She was affiliated with the Beavertown United Methodist Church and was a member of the Rescue Hose Company, Beavertown, and was active with their ambulance. She was also a member of the Bendersville Fire Company and the Union County Sportsman's Club.
She enjoyed camping and found joy in her cat and dog.
Surviving are a sister, Kendra Bretzman and her husband Jeff of Bendersville; an uncle, Robert Hassinger of Middleburg; her cousin, Steven Hassinger and his wife Joan of Richfield; and her fiance, James Pyle of Middleburg.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Kathy Mercado officiating.
Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Beavertown.
Contributions to honor Lori's memory may be made to North Central Dialysis, 135 JPM Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.