Lori J. Looney, 65, of Back Mountain Road, McClure, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born April 22, 1956, a daughter of the late Richard E. and Inez (Snow) Gross. She was one of five children with two brothers and two sisters.
Lori attended Middleburg High School.
She was a loving homemaker and especially loved spending time with her family. In her spare time she also enjoyed collecting fossils, crafting, painting, gardening and loved her animals.
Surviving are her fiancé of seven years, Scott Fultz; one son, James Looney III of Lewisburg; two daughters, Tina Auman and husband Mike of Winfield and Laura Gantt and significant other Jeremy Myers of Harrisburg; and five grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, in Zion Cemetery, Middleburg.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.