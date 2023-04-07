Lorraine Dolores (Bishop) Haines, 95, of Beaver Springs, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Greenwood Village, Lewistown.
She was born Jan. 12, 1928, in Lewistown, to the late Newton H. and Carrie A. (Dunn) Bishop. Lorraine was one of 12 children and the last remaining of her siblings.
In November of 1945, she married Charles Allen Haines Sr., who preceded her in death in December of 1991. Together, they had three children, Evelyn Kay Snyder (Beaver Springs), Charles Allen Haines Jr. (Beaver Springs), and Susan Irene Haines and companion Raymond G. Lannen (McClure). Also surviving are five grandchildren, David C. Snyder (Middleburg), Shawnna D. Delong and husband Michael (Middleburg), Brice A. Snyder and wife Jennifer (West Milton), Samantha J. Gates and husband David (McClure), and Elizabeth S. Hackenburg and husband Shane (McClure); six great-grandchildren, Shanette Jordan, Kamryn and Kyleigh Snyder, Dylan Snyder, Joshua Gates and Gage Hackenburg; three great-great-grandchildren, Archer, Braelynn and Nicolas Jordan; and many nieces and nephews who were all very special to her.
Lorraine loved to sing and dance, and you could usually catch her humming a tune while doing dishes or cooking. She spent many Friday nights eating fish dinners with her sisters at the Paxtonville VFW and playing cards and bingo afterward. She retired from Beavertown Weaving Mills in 1991. Her biggest joy after retirement was undoubtedly spending time with her family. If anything was certain in this world, it was that she loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, at Hoenstine Funeral Home, 75 Logan St., Lewistown, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place in Juniata Memorial Park, Lewistown, with a meal to be served afterward at Lewistown Presbyterian Church, 17 E. Third St., Lewistown.
Flowers, if desired, may be sent to the Hoenstine Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in Lorraine’s name may be made to UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice, 20 Sheraton Dr., Altoona, PA 16601.
